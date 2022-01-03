Rameswaram fishermen venture back into sea

The mechanised boat fishermen from Rameswaram ventured into the sea on Monday.

The fishermen were on a fortnight long strike after 68 fishermen from Rameswaram, Mandapam and Pudukottai district were held by Sri Lankan Navy personnel on December 18/19 under charges of trespassing into Sri Lankan waters. The Sri Lankan Navy authorities also seized their vessels.

Opposing the arrest, the fishermen associations stayed away from fishing since then. They demanded the Union and State governments to ensure safe release of both the fishermen and their vessels.

Following a meeting held with Ramanathapuram Collector Shankar Lal Kumawat a few days ago, the fishermen leaders said that they were given an assurance for an appointment with Union External Affairs Minister and that the State government was closely following the developments.

In a bid to give respect to the assurance and also considering the survival means, the fishermen leaders decided to give up their strike. They had also planned to resort to rail blockade on January 1.

According to fisheries department officials, around 500 tokens were issued on Monday.