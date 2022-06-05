Eight booked for cheating

Eight persons, including a woman, were booked for cheating and impersonation among other criminal offences by the police.

Following a complaint from Poomayil (77), wife of Velusami, the Anti-Land Grab Wing police registered a case.

According to the complainant, her daughter Pechiammal, living in Thoothukudi, had allegedly forged documents with an intention to grab an immovable property worth ₹ 25 lakh in Sayalkudi.

It is said that Pechiammal, with the help of a document writer, an advocate, then sub-registrar at Sayalkudi and others, registered through a settlement deed (gift) that she was the owner of the land. The gang had also through forgery and impersonation registered another document which claimed cancellation of a lien on the property and that Pechiammal was the owner.

Discreet probe by the police revealed that Poomayil’s father Chitiravel had pledged the document with Annakili in 1976. Though both Chitiravel and Annakili were no more, Pechiammal had through an act of impersonation, created a document and got the lien cancelled. An advocate had given a certificate of no encumbrance after which Pechiammal had sold the land to another person.

A police officer said that they had registered a case against Pechiammal and seven others. A case was pending in this regard in a court in Sayalkudi, which was filed by Poomayil, he added.