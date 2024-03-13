Ramanathapuram police taking action against drug smuggling: SP

March 13, 2024 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - Ramanathapuram

Ramanathapuram district police have started to create awareness among the coastal fishermen villages of the menace of drug smuggling and its consequences with stringent action for those who are involved in such crime.

Talking to reporters here on Wednesday, Ramanathapuram Superintendent of Police G. Chandeesh said that the police had so far visited three fishermen villages like Vedhalai, Maraikayarapattinam and Thangachimadam.

“People have promised to cooperate with us. We have told them that imprisonment up to 20 years or life term jail would be awarded for those involved in drug smuggling,” he said.

Earlier, the SP handed over 75 mobile phones that went missing and were traced by the Cyber Crime police to the owners.

The SP said that people should immediately lodge complaints with the district police about missing mobile phones.

The police would take all efforts to trace the phones using the IMEI number, he said.