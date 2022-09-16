Ramanathapuram farmers blame it on PWD engineers for not desilting tanks

Once government gives its approval work will start, says official

The lackadaisical attitude of the PWD engineers in not desilting Valanadu tank near Mudukalathur, Kanatangudi tank near R.S. Mangalam and among others had resulted in wastage of rain water and the Vaigai water, charged farmers from these villages here on Friday.

Speaking at the monthly farmers’ grievances redressal meeting held at the Collectorate in which the District Revenue Officer Kamatchi Ganesan presided, the farmers squarely blamed the PWD authorities.

The PWD engineers were fully aware of the rainfall and also the water release from the Vaigai dam for Ramanathapuram district. At least, two months ahead of this, the farmers had stressed the need for desilting of the tanks. The delay and lame excuse by the officials had led to wastage of water, Ramanathan, a farmer from R.S. Mangalam, said.

Another farmer Michael from Mudukalathur said that if the PWD officials had inspected the tanks, they might have known the depth of desilting required and the manpower to be deployed.

However, Assistant Executive Engineer (PWD) said that estimates had been prepared to desilt the Valanadu tank for about 10 km. He also said that proposals had been prepared for desilting the left main canal (LMC) and the right main canal (RMC) of the Vaigai. Once the government gave the approval, work would start, he added.

Farmers from Kadaladi said that the Horticulture Department officials had not given seed for mundu variety chilly, which was widely grown in the district. However, Deputy Director (Horticulture) Nagarajan said they had given a superior variety of seeds to the farmers as per the suggestion from the government.