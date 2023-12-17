Ramanathapuram Collector declares holiday for schools on Monday as rain batters many stretches

December 17, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

Following overnight rain, the district administration has announced a holiday for schools on Monday (December 18). According to a press release, after taking stock of the rainfall in the district, Collector B Vishnu Chandran has declared holiday for the schools.

The overnight rainfall resulted in Theerthandanatham recording 81.40 mm, followed by Vattanam 73.20 mm, Thondi 61.20 mm, and Ramanathapuram 56 mm.

The district administration and the Fisheries Department officials had already warned fishermen to stay away from venturing into the sea and announced that they should remain on shores until further orders.

There were reports of two houses partly damaged in the rain in Ramanathapuram district. Multiple departments, including the revenue, fire and rescue, disaster management relief and Tangedco, worked in tandem and removed fallen trees in at least five to seven locations.

According to fire officers, they removed a tree near Ramanathapuram bus stand, near the TNHB Colony in Moolakothalam, on the Keelakarai-Sayalkudi road two trees were cleared after they had fallen near the Mohamed Sathak Polytechnic College, at R S Mangalam and at Kanniseri village in Mudukalathur till evening.

The water level in Vaigai dam was 65.12 feet (maximum level 71 ft), Mullaperiyar dam 134.95 ft (permissible level 142 ft), Sothuparai dam had 126.37 ft (max level 126.28 ft) and in Shanmuganadhi dam, the water level stood at 49.60 ft (max level 52.55 ft) at 8 a.m. on Sunday.

There were reports of showers in parts of Sivaganga district during the day. In Madurai city and peripheries too, there was rain during daytime and in upper Kodaikanal in Dindigul district, there was rain till Sunday noon.