GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ramanathapuram Chamber of Commerce seeks development measures from PM

December 21, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - Ramanathapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The members of Ramanathapuram Chamber of Commerce appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the development of the district. The letter highlighted various demands predominantly focusing on infrastructure and transportation.

They urged the new railway bridge to be named as A.P.J Abdul Kalam bridge considering Mr. Kalam’s, a native of Ramanathapuram, contribution to the nation.

The chamber demanded for new trains to be introduced from major metropolitan cities to the district and a day-time service from Chennai to Rameswaram. They also demanded for a passenger cum cargo service spanning Rameswaram, Tuticorin, Chennai, and Thalaimannar. A four-way road starting from Thanjavur to Ramanathapuram - Thoothukudi- Kanyakumari was also one among their demands.

Additionally, the members sought speedy completion of the four-way road passing between Madurai and Rameswaram which has now been completed till Paramakudi.

Further, the members pressed for the reconsideration of the Karaikal to Rameswaram railway route as it would be beneficial for the coastal population. They urged for the INS Garuda air force to be opened for public use as well. They also sought for the better maintenance of the pilgrimage sites of Rameswaram.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.