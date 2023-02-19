Ramadoss to take out ‘Tamilai Thedi’ campaign from Chennai on February 21

February 19, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - Madurai

Pattali Makkal Katchi founder S. Ramadoss will take out ‘Tamilai Thedi’ (In search of Tamil), an awareness campaign from Chennai to Madurai to promote Tamil among the younger generation from February 21.

Talking to reporters here on Sunday, party leader G. K. Mani said, “in a State that boasted of “Engum Tamil; Ethilum Tamil” (Tamil everywhere and in everything), Tamil is not seen anywhere over the years”.

Out of the 6,000 odd languages in the world, 3,000 have become extinct after they were not used in day-to-day conversation, writing and reading. Tamil is one of the six surviving oldest languages and it needs to be protected through Government actions and cooperation from the Tamils.

“In order to create awareness on the need to protect this classical language, Dr. Ramadoss would take out the campaign on International Mother Language Day on February 21,” Mr. Mani said.

The campaign would begin at Valluvar Kottam and go through Mathuranthagam, Melmaruvathur, Tindivanam, Pudhucherry, Cuddalore, Chidambaram, Mayiladuthurai, Kuththalam, Kumbakonam, Thanjavur Tamil University, Thanjavur, Vallam, Tiruchi, Dindigul and culminate at Madurai on February 28.

Throughout the campaign, Mr. Ramadoss would meet Tamil scholars and talk to people about the present state of Tamil. “No child speaks Tamil without mixing English words,” Mr. Mani rued.

The campaign would stress on making Tamil a compulsory language in schools, making Tamil compulsory medium of instruction in schools, increase usage of Tamil in Secretariat, issuing Government Orders in Tamil, reservation for students of Tamil medium in higher education among others.

“Our party flags and colours would not be used in this campaign to make it an issue reaching out to people from all quarters,” Mr. Mani added.