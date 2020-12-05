Rain brings tears to shallot farmers in Kariyapatti

Continuous drizzle and intermittent showers reported in Kariyapatti taluk have destroyed standing shallot (small onion) crops in some of the villages.

Even as Cyclone Burevi has been a disappointment for Virudhunagar district with no significant rain, the drizzle has ensured that prolonged wet condition has led to rotting of the crop.

T. Muthuraj (43) of S. Maraikulam had raised shallot on two acres under trying condition. The 50-day-old crop would have been ready for harvest in another 10 to 15 days.

“We would have made a profit of around ₹3 lakh for all the investment and hard work,” said his wife, M. Muthupillai (35). But, now the family of four, including two girl children, faces debts.

The seed itself cost them around ₹1 lakh. Besides, they had spent at least ₹30,000 for pumping water from a farmer’s well in their neighbourhood.

“After spending around ₹2 lakh, we stare at a total crop loss,” she said.

Deputy Director (Horticulture), P. Radhakrishnan, said that rotting has been found in some farms while good number of farmers have already harvested their crop.

Stating that the main reason for rotting was due to lack of crop rotation, Mr. Radhakrishnan said that the affected farmers have been advised to go for crop insurance on payment of ₹1,500 an acre.

“Where the rotting has just started the farmers have been advised to apply Trichoderma Viride and vermicompst to revive the crop,” he said.

Survey of the fields was under way, he said.

Meanwhile, Virudhunagar district secretary of Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, V. Murugan, said that shallot farmers in various villages, including Chokkanendal, Siththanendal, Periya Alangulam and S. Thoppur were affected.

Tamil Nadu Government should pay ₹1 lakh an acre compensation to the farmers who were affected due to Cyclone Burevi.

The crop insurance scheme was not farmer-friendly despite the issue being raised during the farmers grievances redressal meeting, Mr. Murugan complained.