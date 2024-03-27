Rain brings relief at the end of a hot summer day

March 27, 2024 11:47 pm | Updated 11:48 pm IST - MADURAI

Sudden rains in some parts of Madurai on Wednesday evening proved to be a welcome relief to the residents from the hot conditions. The people of the city were beginning to experience the start of a scorching summer. Madurai has been witnessing heat in the last couple of days. The rains lashed Anna Nagar, Tamukkam, Shenoy Nagar, Goripalayam, Sellur, Thathaneri, Netaji Road, Periyar Bus Stand, Kalavasal, Bypass Road, S. S. Colony and Palanganatham. Though the sudden rains disrupted traffic movement for a few minutes, it still proved to be some respite from the peak summer heat.