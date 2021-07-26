Railway union stages protest against spyware

Southern Railway Mazdoor Union staged a demonstration here on Monday seeking setting up of an enquiry commission into snooping of telephones of leaders, including that of All India Railwaymen Federation, general secretary, Shiv Gopal Mishra.

The protesters led by the union divisional secretary, J. M. Rafi, condemned the Centre for Pegasus spyware being used to tapping telephones and thereby stifling democracy.

The agitation was organised by the union’s Loco Running Staff wing, who insisted that the Centre should not privatise goods transport that had provided lifeline by transporting oxygen during the peak of pandemic.

The members opposed to the attempt to bring 41 ordnance factories under seven corporations and the move to surrender 50% of the posts lying vacant for the last two years even when the railway workers were facing huge job burden.

Union assistant divisional secretary, V. Ramkumar, and Loco Running Staff wing branch secretary, N. Azhaguraja, were present.