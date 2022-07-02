Railway Ministry gives nod for bridge at Sengulam railway station

This will facilitate the river linking project

The Ministry of Railways has agreed to extend the existing bridge at Sengulam near Palayamkottai to facilitate the digging of flood carrier channel for linking Tamirabharani, Karumaeniyar and Nambiyar rivers.

As the work on linking Tamirabharani, Karumaeniyar and Nambiyar rivers is going on to take the surplus water of the perennial Tamirabharani to the dry regions of Nanguneri, Thisaiyanvilai and Sattankulam by linking the two small rivers by digging a 73 km-long flood carrier channel from Vellankuzhi near Cheranmahadevi in Tirunelveli district to M. L. Thaeri near Sattankulam in Thoothukudi district, two major bridges have to be constructed as the channel crosses the railway track at Sengulam and the Tirunelveli – Kanniyakumari 4-lane national highway at Ponnaakudi near Palayamkottai.

While the NHAI has planned to construct a bridge at Ponnaakudi, steps were being taken to construct the bridge beneath the second railway track at Sengulam. Since this section connecting Tirunelveli and Nagercoil has double track, a bridge is already there at Sengulam and the existing bridge has to be extended beneath the second track also.

Seeking permission for the extension or construction of the bridge in the second track and operation of trains via the first bridge until the construction of the second bridge is completed, Speaker M. Appavu had written a letter to the Union Railway Minister in April last.

As the Commissioner for Railway Safety had already inspected the newly laid second track and asked the officials to carryout a few corrections before he conducts the final inspection and subsequent speed trial, appropriate instructions might be given to the General Manager, Southern Railway, for the operation of the trains via the first track and the construction of the bridge to facilitate the flood carrier channel digging, the Speaker had appealed.

Mr. Appavu had also sent a letter with similar appeal to Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu asking him to persuade the Union Railway Ministry to give nod for the construction of the bridge.

Accepting it, the Railway Ministry has now agreed extend the bridge at Sengulam for the second track also and assured to complete it within minimum possible time.