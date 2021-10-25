Railway key-man ends life

TIRUNELVELI

Accusing his senior officers of harassing him and allotting him more work, a railway key-man allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison.

Sources in Government Railway Police here said Sivakumar, 43, who had been with Tirunelveli engineering division, consumed poison on October 20 when he was on duty at Gangaikondan. In the video released by him before taking the extreme step, Sivakumar is seen accusing his senior officers of harassing him, besides assigning to him more work.

After being admitted to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, Sivakumar died on Monday. Tirunelveli Government Railway police have registered a case.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling State’s health helpline 104 or Chennai-based Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.