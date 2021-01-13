Railway exhibition inaugurated

Madurai Railway Division has opened an exhibition hall, displaying components and spare parts for locomotives and coaches, to encourage opportunities to local vendors.

Divisional Railway Manager V.R. Lenin inaugurated the exhibition at the Divisional Railway Office in the presence of Additional Divisional Railway Manager Lalit Kumar Mansukhani, a statement said.

“The exhibition is aimed at weeding out monopoly in supply of spare parts, procure materials of good quality and extend opportunity to more local vendors,” he said.

Interested manufacturers and vendors can visit the exhibition to know the requirement of railways and promote their business by supplying the spare parts. The exhibition will be open on all working days between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Divisional Materials Manager Avvaru Kiran Kumar was present.