‘Radiation contributes much to power, health sectors’

MADURAI

Around 10% of the total power produced across the world comes from nuclear power plants that do not pollute atmosphere, according to Atomic Energy Regulatory Board Chairman G. Nageswara Rao.

Addressing the inaugural session of a seminar on ‘Awareness on radiation safety in social benefits of radiation sources’ here on Tuesday, Mr. Rao said nuclear power plants did not use fossil fuel that polluted environment. Though there were other modes of power generation using renewable sources like wind, water and sunlight, those sources had their own limitations in generation and they were seasonal.

He said power generation in Tamil Nadu had jumped from 254 MW 30 years back to over 15,000 MW now. Still the power demand was on the rise.

He said health sector was the other major beneficiary of radiation. It was an important means of cancer treatment, he said.

It was also used in industrial sector, food preservation and agriculture. However, he said, radiation technology should be used with caution. AERB’s role was to regulate use of radiation by various sectors. He said stringent rules were being followed to regulate users of the technology and they were being continuously monitored.

Mr. Rao said the present generation should leave good air, water and earth for the next generation.

Collector T.G. Vinay appreciated the importance of radiation technology in health sector. He said the same radiation technology had helped in carbon dating to reveal the antiquity of Keeladi civilisation. He appealed to experts to find out cost-effective means to handle solid and liquid waste generated by local bodies.

“Only 15 % of the water supplied is used for cooking and drinking. The rest goes as sullage or sewage. At least 40% of the resources of the local bodies is spent only on waste management. A cost-effective technology using radiation will help them and people in handling wastes,” he said.

Besides, he wanted the experts to introduce drought-resistant crops to fight the vagaries of nature. A.U. Sonawane of Directorate of Regulatory Affairs & Communications, AERB, spoke.

The seminar was held in association with the Institution of Engineers (India), Madurai Local Centre. Its Chairman S. Rajagopal and secretary R. Narayanasamy were present.