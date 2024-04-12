PWD Assistant Engineer caught taking bribe; demands ₹30,000 from trader for issuing NOC

April 12, 2024 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - PARAMAKUDI

An Assistant Engineer working in the PWD in Paramakudi was arrested under charges of corruption by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption sleuths on Friday.

Following a complaint from a trader, Manikandan of Burma Colony, the DVAC police had registered a case.

The complainant stated that every year he would install various games (like merry-go-round on small bikes etc) for children visiting the Chitirai festival along the banks of Vaigai river. He would charge fee from the users and permit them to use the games.

For this purpose, he had approached the PWD officials seeking to issue a no-objection certificate. However, the application was rejected. Hence, Manikandan moved the court, which directed him to make a payment of ₹1.50 lakh to the Sri Sundararaja Perumal Temple in Paramakudi and also pay ₹65,000 to the PWD.

After adhering to the directive, when he visited the PWD office, a senior official had asked him to approach Assistant Engineer Sampathkumar, who is said to have demanded ₹30,000 as bribe for issuing the NOC. Hence, the trader lodged the complaint.

A team from the DVAC caught the PWD AE red-handed while he allegedly received the bribe amount. Further investigation was on.

Public can contact the DSP (DVAC) at 9498215697, 9498652169 and Inspectors at 9498652166 and 9498652167 for any such complaints of bribery demanded by the State government officials. The information shall be kept confidential, a press release said.