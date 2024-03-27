GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Puthiya Tamilagam’s Krishnasamy to contest on AIADMK’s ‘two leaves’ symbol

“The battle is between only the DMK and the AIADMK and no one else is in the battle field,” said Dr. Krishnasamy

March 27, 2024 08:24 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - TENKASI

The Hindu Bureau
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami with Puthiya Tamilagam president K. Krishnasamy. File

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami with Puthiya Tamilagam president K. Krishnasamy. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Puthiya Tamilagam founder president K. Krishnasamy said he would be contesting in this election on the AIADMK’s ‘two leaves’ symbol.

After filing his nomination on Wednesday, Dr. Krishnasamy said the sitting MP (DMK’s Dhanush Kumar) had done nothing to the constituency which had been blessed with all resources. Even though the PT had applied for a separate symbol two months ago, the Election Commission had delayed the allotment. Hence, the decision to contest the election on the ‘two leaves’ symbol, he explained.

 “We were not compelled to contest on the ‘two leaves’ symbol,” Dr. Krishnasamy claimed.

 Former Minister K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji said Dr. Krishnasamy would win the election comfortably.

 “The battle is between only the DMK and the AIADMK and no one else is in the battle field,” he said.

