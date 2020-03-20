‘Pullaneri villagers are aware of consequences of female infanticide’

Most of the villagers were aware of stringent law against female infanticide and the consequences, said State Commission for Women chairperson Kannagi Packianathan after visiting Pullaneri where a 31-day-old baby was murdered by her parents and grandfather on March 2.

Speaking to press persons on Wednesday, she said most of the residents there were shocked to learn that such a murder had taken place.

“The villagers said they had prided themselves on helping Usilampatti get rid of female infanticide. The father of the child is also said to have distributed sweets when the child was born,” she said.

The arrested parents, S. Vairamurugan, 37, and Sowmya, 22, and paternal grandfather S. Singam, 67, also gave testimonies which will be included in the report to be sent to the State government.

“It seems the father was elated when the child was born because his mother who died five months ago said she would come back into his life in the form of a female child. The mother too was educated about feeding the child by anganwadi workers,” she said.

She added that on that fateful day when the child did not drink breastmilk and was instead crying, the child had died.

“The government will publish our findings after we submit a detailed report,” she said.