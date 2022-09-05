’Pudhumai Penn’ aims to promote gender equality, says Minister

Ministers I. Periyasamy and R. Chakkarapani handing over a kit bag to a student in Dindigul on Monday. | Photo Credit: G. Karthikeyan

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin launched the Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar Higher Education Assurance scheme 'Pudhumai Penn' at a function in Chennai on Monday.

Subsequently, Minister for Cooperation I. Periyasamy and Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani distributed savings bank ATM cards and booklets on higher education and employment to as many as 304 girl students benefiting under the scheme at GTN Arts College, Dindigul.

Dindigul MP P. Velusamy, Vedasandur MLA S. Gandhirajan, Collector S. Visakan, Mayor J. Ilamathi were also present.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr Sakkarapani said that the DMK-led State government is rolling out various schemes, especially benefiting students’ education. One such scheme is rolled out by the Department of Social Welfare and Women's Rights under which girl students studying from Class V to Class XII in state government schools would receive a monthly assistance of ₹1,000 until they complete their graduation or diploma.

Under this scheme, 92,297 girl students are to be benefitted across the State out of which, 1,390 students will benefit in the first phase in Dindigul district, said the Minister.

The scheme aims to promote gender equality by enabling hassle free access to higher education as per their choices as the financial assistance provided would help them shatter the barriers clouding them due to poverty, said Mr Sakkarapani.

He added that it will subsequently prevent child marriage and reduce the dropout rate of girl children.

The scheme would encourage girls to seek employment and ensure participation in various fields which will eventually facilitate a progressive society, said the Minister.

Additional Collector C. Dinesh Kumar, District Social Welfare Officer K. Pushpakala, Chief Educational Officer A. Nasarudeen and others were present.