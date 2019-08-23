Public toilet becomes home for 65-year-old woman in Madurai

Karuppayi, a 65-year-old woman, has been living in a public toilet for the past 19 years in Ramnad area of Madurai, Tamil Nadu. She is earning her livelihood by cleaning the toilets and charging a meagre amount from the people for using it. While speaking to ANI, Karuppayi said, “I applied for a senior citizen pension but I didn't get it. I approached many officers in the Collector’s office but nothing materialised. I don't have any other source of income. So, I live in this public toilet. I earn Rs.70-80 per day. I have one daughter who never visits me,” old lady added.