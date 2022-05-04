Public exams for Class 12 begins on May 5

Nearly 36,555 students of Class XII in 323 State Board schools in Madurai district will appear for public examination here on Thursday.

Candidates should be punctual in arriving at their exam centres. Those who come late would not allowed inside the exam halls. The exam will be held from 10 a.m. to 1.15 p.m, said officials of the District Educational Department.

Hall supervisors have been advised to ensure that social distancing norms are followed.

Arrangements are under way for class XII public examination at a school in Madurai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

The exam centres for Class XII is 115, including three new centres, and 1,888 hall supervisors have been appointed. As many as 198 standing squads officials will carry out inspection during the exams across the district.

As per the usual hall plan, a classroom can accommodate only 20 students.

Seven candidates from prisons will write the exams and 161 scribes will assist differently abled students appearing for the exam.

“Our teachers have advised us to approach the public exams with a cool head and not to take extra pressure. Though I am a bit a tensed as we have to cover full portions within the given number of study holidays before we take up exams for main subjects,” said S.S. Suryakumar of the bio-maths stream studying at MC Higher Secondary School near Periyar bus stand in the city.

“The current batch of Class XII are taking up their first public examinations. A major challenge the students are going to face is the summer heat and having to sit inside halls for three and a quarter hours straight,” said R Siva, a teacher at MC Higher Secondary School.

As instructed by the State government, water facilities must be ensured at every exam centres, he added.

The public exam for Class XII concludes on May 28. Parents, students or public can contact 94983 83081 and 94983 83075 for exam-related queries or complaints. The control room with the helpline numbers set up by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) will function until May 31, till all the public exams are completed for Classes X, XI and XII.