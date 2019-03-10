‘Public buildings in bad shape’

A public interest litigation petition filed before the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has pointed to the lack of maintenance of key establishments in Melur near here. A Division Bench of Justices N. Kirubakaran and S. S. Sundar ordered notice to Melur Municipality and adjourned the case.

The petitioner, B. Stalin, submitted that the vegetable market, constructed 20 years ago for the purpose of bringing agricultural produce under one roof for the benefit of farmers and public, is in a dilapidated state. Neither regular inspection nor maintenance had been carried out over the years, pushing the building to the current bad state, he charged.

Also, the petitioner complained that the municipality lacked an MLA’s office. Without an office, how would the common man approach the MLA for grievance redressal, he asked.

Further, a bio-gas plant was not put to use since its opening in 2012, he said, and sought a direction to the authorities concerned to address the issues expeditiously.