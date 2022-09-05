PU school students, parents seek new building

The panchayat union school building in Serakulam near Srivaikuntam had become too old that the students, accompanied by their parents, submitted a memorandum to the District Collector seeking to demolish and build a new one here on Monday.

The students, who had come to the Collectorate, claimed that the building had become too old and scary that it needed to be razed down. Already, the school premises was being used for conducting various camps and awareness programs by the government staff in the panchayat union.

Under such circumstances, the Collector should direct the PWD to get it knocked down and construct a new building. The present structure was constructed 27 years ago, the petition stated.

The Collector assured to look into the grievance and take action, the parents told reporters.

Workers of Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam demanded that the district administration enhance their incentive with immediate effect. According to the representatives, for two hours daily work, they were given ₹ 4,500 per month. However, it was insufficient as the work extended beyond the stipulated timings.

The delegation wanted the Collector to recommend them for an added allowance ahead of Deepavali. They also wanted the district administration to issue Identity Cards for them.

The Thoothukudi District Hairdressers Welfare Association demanded the district administration to give them ₹ 3,000 as pension on attaining 60 years. Also, they wanted subsidy in electricity to their shops in the district. A petition to this effect was submitted to the Collector.