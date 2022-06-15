Provide proper treatment: HC tells Government Rajaji Hospital 

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Government Rajaji Hospital authorities to provide proper treatment to a prison inmate of the Madurai Central Prison and discharge him after he was declared medically fit.

A Division Bench of Justices P.N. Prakash and S. Ananthi passed the order while hearing a petition filed by Sundhayee, mother of prison inmate Soundarapandi. He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody in a robbery case. He was detained under the Goondas Act.

She said that her son had fractured his right leg and required treatment. Her son was not produced before the Advisory Board. Therefore, she sought direction to the authorities to ensure that her son was provided proper treatment.