Delay in completion of projects decried

CPI(M) cadre observing a fast in Dindigul on Friday condemning inordinate delay in the construction of a railway overbridge on Siluvatur Road at Balakrishnapuram and a railway underpass on Old Karur road. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

Around 100 cadre of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) observed fast from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. near Kallaraimedu on Tiruchi Road here demanding completion of the two long-pending projects – railway overbridge and subway – here on Friday.

N. Pandi, CPI(M) State committee member, said the railway overbridge on Siluvathur Road at Balakrishnapuram and the railway subway on Old Karur Road near M.V.M. Nagar has been under construction for over eight years and the authorities concerned show no sign of completing the project.

The AIADMK leader and former Forest Minister Dindigul C. Srinivasan had sabotaged the Smart City mission for the Dindigul Corporation. “Had the Smart City mission been implemented in Dindigul during his tenure, the pending construction works would have been completed,” he said.

Mr. Pandi explained the issues persisting in the Kamaraj Bus Stand though repair works were taken up during the AIADMK regime by spending crores of rupees allotted for the purpose.

“The incomplete long-pending project has been causing immense inconvenience to road users and residents of Dindigul. The work has been going on for years together at a very slow pace,” said former Dindigul MLA and CPI(M) leader K. Balabharathi.

“The subway gets stagnated quite often with water and the authorities turn a deaf ear to the residents’ plea to expedite the work,” she said.

She said that residents of Balakrishnapuram, Govindarajnagar and Masilamanipuram and 40 villages would be highly benefited as and when the 1.5 km long railway overbridge work is completed as the route connects them to the heart of the town.

Their other demands included abandoning the construction of steps in the railway subway on Karur railway line and enabling movement of vehicles similar to that of Palani and Chennai railway lines.

District secretary R. Sachithanandam, party functionaries R. Sarathkumar, A. Arab Mohammed, office-bearers and a few residents participated in the hunger strike.