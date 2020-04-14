Prohibitory order extended

Madurai

In the wake of the national lockdown extended to tackle the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, Madurai Collector T.G. Vinay on Tuesday extended the prohibitory order under Section 144 of the Cr.P.C. till April 30.

“Any congregation of more than five persons in public places is prohibited across the district, other than for matter concerning essential services. People are requested to stay at home and come out only for accessing basic and essential services and strictly follow social distancing and maintain a distance of one metre or three feet norms”, the Collector said.

Further, the Collector said that except for essential and emergency services, no vehicles will ply. Except for shops selling essential commodities, all other shops will be closed. Social distancing norms should be maintained in the shops selling essential commodities.

Except for medical stores, the shops selling essential commodities will be allowed to be opened from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Petrol bunks will be also be allowed to be opened from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Government offices except those under essential services will be closed, the Collector said.

“Any person contravening this prohibitory orders shall be punishable under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of any disease dangerous to life), 270 ( Malignant act likely to spread infection of any disease dangerous to life), 271 (disobedience to quarantine rule) of the Indian Penal Code, read with relevant provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the Collector said.