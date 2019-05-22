Probe misappropriation of election funds: HC

MADURAI

After the CPI (ML), in a public interest litigation petition, complained of misappropriation of election funds in the Colachel Assembly constituency in Kanniyakumari district, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Chief Electoral Officer to conduct an inquiry.

A Division Bench of Justices S. S. Sundar and R. Hemalatha directed the CEO to submit a report after conducting an inquiry to the Election Commission of India within 12 weeks. The court was hearing a petition filed by S. M. Antony Muthu, district secretary of the CPI (ML), who accused the election officials of indulging in various irregularities.

He complained that the election officials, including the flying squad members, had failed in their duty. Several eligible voters, who had exercised their franchise in the last election, were denied their right to cast their votes this time. This amounted to dereliction of duty on the part of the officials. Also, certain documents were fabricated to swindle election funds, he alleged.

Funds meant for the election were swindled in the guise of filling fuel for vehicles and hiring private vehicles. The hire charges were also manipulated, he alleged. Apart from this, salaries of teachers and other officials engaged in election work were also misappropriated, the petitioner said.

Funds allotted for hiring generators, printing and constructing ramps for the differently abled voters were also misappropriated, the petitioner alleged and sought a direction to the Election Commission to take appropriate action against those involved in corrupt practices.