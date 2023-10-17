Privatisation of sanitary operations: Workers in Tirunelveli want existing system to stay

October 17, 2023 11:21 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Sanitary workers attached to the Tirunelveli Corporation, who have been protesting the decision by the State Government to privatise sanitation work and related operations, on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 submitted a petition at the Tirunelveli Collectorate to urge the State Government to allow them to continue their affiliation with Self Help Groups (SHGs). Police thwarted the protesting workers’ bid to organise a wait-in protest on the premises of the District Collectorate, on Tuesday.

Reiterating their demand to follow the existing system in which the sanitary workers continue their affiliation with SHGs, the protesting workers announced a demonstration to be staged in Melapalayam on Wednesday, October 18, 2023. CITU District Secretary Mohan said zone-wise agitation will be organised in the coming days.

The State government had roped in a private contract firm to administer sanitary operations in the various corporations and municipalities. As a result, 530 sanitary workers were brought under the control of the private firm, while 753 workers continue to work in affiliation with the SHGs.

When efforts were made to bring the SHG-affiliated sanitary workers under the private firm, the former opposed the bid, putting forth arguments about the possibilities of the private firm eating into their salary for commission.

Further, the Tirunelveli Corporation, in a bid to retain the affiliation with SHGs, asked them to get registered as companies to receive wages directly from the civic body. “We’ll continue our agitation until our demands are met. We’re against the State Government’s decision to privatise sanitary operations and the Tirunelveli Corporation’s decision to register the SHGs as companies,” said Mr. Mohan.

Condemning the decisions, the sanitary workers on Monday attempted to lay siege to the administrative building of the Tirunelveli Corporation. They were detained by the police and released in the evening of Monday.

As the workers resumed the protest on Tuesday, police stopped them near the District Science Centre, where they staged a sit-in protest after the police blocked the roads with ropes. Later, they moved towards the Collectorate.

The protest on Tuesday was withdrawn after five representatives of the workers were allowed to submit their petition at the Collectorate.