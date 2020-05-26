Madurai

Privatisation of power distribution will hit common man: Virudhunagar MP

Virudhunagar

Centre’s move to privatise power distribution will not just hit the free power scheme for farmers, but affect the common man with immediate steep hike in tariff, warned Virudhunagar MP B. Manickam Tagore.

Stating a protest against the move, in front of the Virudhunagar railway station here on Tuesday, the Congress MP said that at the first look, it would like that only farmers would be affected.

“When power distribution was privatised in New Delhi in 2012, there was multi-fold increase in power tariff and people suffered,” he said.

Stating that only corporate companies will come forward for power distribution, he said they will be only interested only on profits and not bothered about common man.

When asked that the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, has written to the Centre asking it to give up the new move, he said similar letters that were written for NEET met with a negative reply.

“It is high time that all opposed this move vehemently to stop this,” he said.

