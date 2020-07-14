‘Discrimination in appointment of priests’

There is discrimination in appointment of non-brahmin priests, trained in Tamil Nadu government’s archakas (priest) training centres, in appointment in major temples across the State that follows Agamas (treaties), says S. Vanchinathan, State co-ordinator of People’s Rights Protection Centre.

“For many years, all those who have graduated from the centres, are struggling to get a job based on their qualifications,” said Mr. Vanchinathan in a press release.

Only brahmin priests are posted in major temples under the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department like Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, Sri Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple in Palani, Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple at Srirangam and Kapaleeswarar Temple in Chennai, which follow Agama, he said.

“There is no transparency or proper test in their appointment. The jobs are filled on hereditary basis,” he said.

Though there are many vacancies in temples under the purview of HR and CE across the State, non-brahmin priests, who have graduated from the centres, have not been appointed, he said.

The State government should take steps to address the issue and make sure that all non-brahmin priests are posted.