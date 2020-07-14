‘Discrimination in appointment of priests’

There is discrimination in appointment of non-brahmin priests, trained in Tamil Nadu government’s archakas (priest) training centres, in appointment in major temples across the State that follows Agamas (treaties), says S. Vanchinathan, State co-ordinator of People’s Rights Protection Centre.
“For many years, all those who have graduated from the centres, are struggling to get a job based on their qualifications,” said Mr. Vanchinathan in a press release.
Only brahmin priests are posted in major temples under the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department like Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, Sri Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple in Palani, Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple at Srirangam and Kapaleeswarar Temple in Chennai, which follow Agama, he said.
“There is no transparency or proper test in their appointment. The jobs are filled on hereditary basis,” he said.
Though there are many vacancies in temples under the purview of HR and CE across the State, non-brahmin priests, who have graduated from the centres, have not been appointed, he said.
The State government should take steps to address the issue and make sure that all non-brahmin priests are posted.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath