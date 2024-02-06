GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Preparatory meeting held for Katchatheevu pilgrimage

February 06, 2024 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Ramanathapuram Collector B. Vishnu Chandran on Monday presided over a preparatory meeting on the arrangements made for the pilgrimage to St. Antony’s Church festival to be held in Katchatheevu on February 23 and 24.

People who have applied for the event this year have been directed to carry all mandatory documents. They will be allowed to carry only essential products and food products. They were instructed to abide by the instructions. The pilgrims will travel to Katchatheevu by boat and would be provided with life jackets.

The security check for the pilgrims at Rameswaram will commence as early as 5 a.m. on February 23, following which they will be allowed to get on the boat. It would take about two and half hours to reach the islet. The Church festival begins with the hoisting of the holy flag.

Priests and the general public have been invited to participate in the Church festival in which devotees from Sri Lanka and India would participate. Ramanathapuram Superintendent of Police G. Chandeesh, Superintendent of Police, Coastal Security Group, Ramanathapuram, D.N. Hari Kiran, representatives of Fishermen Associations and priests participated in the meeting.

