Preparatory meet for Thaipoosam held

District Collector M. Vijayalakshmi conducted the second preparatory meeting for the ensuing Thaipoosam festival at the Palani Andavar Arts College, here on Saturday, in which she reviewed the various works in progress with the concerned officials.

Thaipoosam, that begins on Sunday will be held till February 11 and lakhs of devotees from across the State are expected to visit the Palani hill shrine during this period. The district administration has geared up to host the festival with cooperation from various departments, including the HR and CE, health, fire and rescue services, police, transport and TANGEDCO etc, said the Collector.

The Collector said that 11 permanent mandapams, 12 accommodations for pilgrims in ‘Chinnakumarar viduthi’, 48 free bathrooms and toilets and 28 drinking water points have been made available. Three first aid centres with doctors and nurses will function apart from generator services to cater to unexpected power cuts.

Fire extinguishers have been ensured in 15 places in the shrine atop the hill and fire and rescue service personnel have been deployed along the path climbing up the hill to assist and attend to any mishaps. Food safety officers have been directed to inspect and seize any unhygienic food items being sold in Oddanchatram and Palani town during the festival season.

Six acres of land has been made available for pilgrims to park their vans and cars. A head counting machine has been installed at the entry and exit points to the temple by the police department to calculate the number of pilgrims. Surveillance will be stepped up with a network of CCTV cameras and a separate control room has been installed. Over 500 police personnel will be deployed and watch towers have been erected to ensure security.