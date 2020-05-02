85 physically challenged people receive PPE kits

Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish handed over COVID-19 personal protection equipment kit to 85 differently abled persons at the Collectorate here on Friday.

Each kit contains a hand sanitiser, hand gloves, mask, leg gloves, knee cap and tissue papers.

She said that physically challenged persons who cannot come out of their houses for buying medicines or essential commodities may call 0462 2501034 and get help.

While chairing a meeting on March 31, Ms. Shilpa formed three teams - one for monitoring prices of essential commodities and vegetables; the next to monitor supply of essential commodities and the medicines to differently abled people and elders; and the third team for looking after the welfare of homeless people.

Accordingly, the following officials may be contacted: Backward Class and Minorities Welfare Officer (for complaints pertaining to price of fruits and vegetables) – 0462 2500141 or 2501141.

Adi Dravida and Tribal Welfare Officer (for food and shelter for the neglected) – 0462 2501074 or 2501076.

District Social Welfare and District Differently Abled Welfare Officer (for supply of food, medicines and essential commodities for elders and physically challenged) – 0462 2501034.

“If there is any problem in these areas, people may contact these officials to get their grievances redressed,” the Collectorsaid.