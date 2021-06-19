Madurai

Power shutdown

There will be power shutdown in the following areas between 9 a.m. and 12 noon on Monday, June 21, as TANGEDCO plans to undertake maintenance at its substations:

Karadikkal, Kunnampatti, Perumalpatti, Chettikulam, Venkatasamudhiram, Maikudi, Nedungulam, Aalampatti, Melakottai, Keelakottai, Lakshmipuram, Kilangulam, Thambipatti, Kondureddipatti, Andipatti and Ammapatti.

Similarly, there will be power shutdown in the following areas between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. in the following areas the same day as TANGEDCO plans to undertake maintenance at Samayanallur substation:

Samayanallur, Oormetchikulam, Thenur, Theatre Road, Valarnagar, Semminipatti, Angappankottam, Samathuvapuram, Ellaiyur, and T. Ramarajapuram.


