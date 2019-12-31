Power shutdown in Madurai

MADURAI

The will be power shutdown in the following areas served by Vandiyur substation between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Thursday (Jan. 2, 2020) in view of monthly maintenance work: Vandiyur, P.K.M. Nagar, Managiri, Sourashtrapuram, Yagappa Nagar, Sadasiva Nagar, Karuppayurani, Seeman Nagar, Pandi Koil, Masthanpatti, East Anna Nagar, Veerapanchan, Poolangulam, Pudur, LKT Nagar, Kalmedu.