Madurai

Power generation hit in Kudankulam first reactor

Power generation in the first 1,000 MWe reactor of Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project was hit on Tuesday following a technical snag.

Sources in the KKNPP said a technical snag in the turbine section hit power generation by the first reactor at around 11.30 a.m. on Tuesday. Consequently, Tamil Nadu’s share of 565 MW power from the KKNPP got affected.

The first unit, which was stopped for scheduled annual maintenance on May 31, resumed power generation on August 23.

