Madurai

Positive cases down to 13 in Virudhunagar district

Virudhunagar district extended its no-positive-case streak for corona virus for the sixth successive day on Thursday.

Even as the number of positive cases remained at 32, three more positive cases from the district got discharged from the hospital. With this only 13 positive patients from the district are in Government Rajaji hospital.

“With the last Tabiligi Jamat person getting discharged today, all the 10 persons who had attended the religious conference and the two contact cases have been discharged,” Virudhunagar Collector R. Kannan said.

Meanwhile, the district has intensified testing for COVID-19 on patients with influenza-like illness, with symptoms of running nose and severe acute respiratory infection, with symptoms like fever and cough.

Patients, who come with severe symptoms, are admitted to hospitals and allowed to go home only if their swab test result is negative as a precautionary measure, according to a health official.

Meanwhile, testing of ante-natal mothers and frontline workers from health department, local bodies and police was continuing in the district.

