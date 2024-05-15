GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Poompuhar moves to Mattuthavani

Published - May 15, 2024 09:35 pm IST - MADURAI

There is a wide variety to choose from at the new Poompuhar showroom near Mattuthvani in Madurai.

There is a wide variety to choose from at the new Poompuhar showroom near Mattuthvani in Madurai. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

The Poompuhar showroom, one of the sales outlets of Tamilnadu Handicrafts Development Corporation, which was functioning on West Veli Street opposite to Madurai railway junction has been shifted to a spacious building opposite to Flower Market near Mattuthavani.

The new showroom has a large display area and huge parking space. The showroom has an exquisite collection of rosewood work, Tanjore painting, silk cloth painting, oil painting, wood-carved paintings, and Pichwai painting.

There is a wide range of metal objects made of black metal, white metal, and brass. The showroom also has a section displaying wooden massagers, miniature objects, puja articles, home decor pieces that reflect craftsmanship and cultural heritage.

Poomphuhar offers 10% discount for its goods, and 15% for bulk orders. Credit facilities is available for government employees.

The showroom gives customisation option for furniture and seal replacement for Tanjore art plate and customisation in paintings. It is done within 10 to 15 days.

There is a large collection of paintings depicting Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple. Products other than ‘kuthuvilakku’ and paintings come directly from the artisans as the Poompuhar promotes traditional craftsmanship and supports local artisans. People can buy handmade soaps, diverse incense sticks like Manoranjitham, sowandarya, mattipal , pichipoo, and a wide variety of handmade ornaments.

The showroom conducts clearance sale in March every year. The showroom is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

S.G. Kuraloviya

