Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Ponies ferry poll materials to tribal hamlets in Dindigul, Theni districts

April 18, 2024 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau
Poll materials being carried by ponies to L. Malayur, a hill village, near Natham in Dindigul district on Thursday.

Poll materials being carried by ponies to L. Malayur, a hill village, near Natham in Dindigul district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

Carrying poll materials, including Electronic Voting Machines, indelible ink, VVPAT machines and other materials on ponies, a batch of personnel and officers accompanied by armed police trekked to Lingavadi Malaiyur village situated in Lingavadi panchayat in Dindigul district.

According to officials, as vehicles cannot reach the peak, they had to hire ponies from the locals and moved the materials from the plains to the polling station in the hillock. “We left the office around noon and reached the habitation after trekking for about four kms,” an official said.

There are 237 men and 249 women voters taking the total to 486 voters in the polling station, polling officer Ganesan said and added that the voting starts at 7 a.m. and ends by 6 p.m.

Theni

In Theni Lok Sabha constituency, the officials said that polling materials were carried by ponies to Central Station in Bodinayakkanur Assembly constituency. There are about five locations in the hills including Kurangani, Top Station, Oothukadu and Agamalai respectively.

The officials said that in Panchayat Union Middle School in Kurangani, there are 450 voters, including 226 women and 224 men. Similarly, in Agamalai Panchayat Union Middle School, there are 663 voters (327 men and 336 women).

