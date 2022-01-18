‘Sevvai’ pongal festival celebrated at Nattarasankottai

‘Sevvai’ Pongal festival of the Nagarathars, the business community of Nattarasankottai, was celebrated on Tuesday.

The local people, who have settled in various countries, come here without fail for this mega festival of making Pongal at Kannudaya Nayagi Amman temple on the first Tuesday (Sevvai) of the Tamil month of Thai.

Pongal was made in over 900 pots. One of the families is selected through draw of lots to make the first pongal in a mud pot and giving the first respect by the community.

The festival also is not only an occasion for the relatives from far and near to interact but also to finalise marriage proposals.

The festival attracts foreign tourists every year. However, no foreign tourist was present due to the COVID restrictions.