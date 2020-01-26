Pomp and gaiety mark 71st Republic Day

Virudhunagar

Pomp and gaiety marked the 71st Republic Day celebrations in Virudhunagar on Sunday.

Collector R. Kannan hoisted the national flag at the District Sports Stadium, and inspected and took salute at the guard of honour presented by the district police.

The Collector handed over Chief Minister’s Police Medals to 120 police personnel and certificates of appreciation. Freedom fighters and their legal heirs were honoured with shawls.

The Collector distributed benefits worth ₹48.19 lakh to 106 beneficiaries under various assistance schemes.

He also presented certificates of merits to 135 officials and employees from different government departments for their meritorious services.

Students of various schools and colleges presented a colourful cultural programme.

Superintendent of Police P. Perumal, District Revenue Officer K. Udhayakumar, Project Director (District Rural Development Agency), Suresh, and Revenue Divisional Officers and other government officials were present.

Dindigul

Dindigul Collector M. Vijayalakshmi hoisted the national flag at the District Sports grounds.

Welfare assistance worth ₹ 59.22 lakhs was distributed to 101 beneficiaries. The Collector distributed awards to police officials and other government officials for their performance.

Colourful balloons were flown up in the air and a dove was released as a symbolic celebration of freedom and democracy. A variety was cultural programmes, including folk dance performances, were staged.

Freedom fighters were felicitated and 68 police personnel were presented with the Chief Minister’s medal and 25 policemen were presented certificates of appreciation.

A total of 180 officers from various departments were awarded prizes.

Two ex-servicemen were given a yearly maintenance assistance of ₹ 50,000, four differently-abled persons were given equipment worth ₹ 82,000 and 42 beneficiaries were given old age pension and a monthly assistance amounting to ₹ 5 lakh. On behalf of the revenue department, house pattas worth ₹ 7.26 lakh were distributed to 26 beneficiaries.

From the horticulture department, four beneficiaries were given saplings, green house assistance worth ₹ 13 lakh and from the OBC and Minorities welfare department, 10 beneficiaries were given iron boxes and tailoring machines worth ₹ 44,000.

DIG of Dindigul range, Joshi Nirmal Kumar, SP, R. Sakthivel, DRO P. Velu, District Panchayat Chairman Baskaran and other officials took part in the event.

Theni

Theni Collector M. Pallavi Baldev hoisted the tricolour at the District Sports grounds and presented the Chief Minister’s medal to 73 police personnel and 48 others were awarded certificates. The Collector distributed agriculture equipment worth ₹ 21,500 to three beneficiaries and two farmers were given ₹25,000 as an incentive.

From the agriculture engineering department, ₹1.5 lakh was distributed to a farmer for buying tractor and on behalf of the horticulture department, two beneficiaries were given agriculture input materials worth ₹32,000. On behalf of District Industries Centre, six beneficiaries were given subsidies worth ₹8.15 lakh.

Superintendent of Police Sai Charan Tejaswi, Meghamalai Wildlife Warden Sachin Bhosle, DRO Ramesh and other officials participated in the event.