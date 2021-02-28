Poll-related works in full swing in Thoothukudi

THOOTHUKUDI
Poll-related works have started on a full swing in the district and Corporation limits that from the time the Election Commission of India announced the poll date, officials were on toes, said District Election Officer K Senthil Raj here on Sunday.
Removing party flags in unauthorised locations, defacement of paintings on public walls among other works were already completed.
Since the notification came into force on February 26 evening, the district surveillance teams had not encountered any seizure of cash or other objectionable materials, officials clarified.
The Election Officer further said that 48 teams had been formed to monitor poll-related violations. The Thoothukudi district, which has six Assembly Constituencies, have three flying squads each. Apart from this, the static surveillance and video graphing teams had also been formed.
All public defaced walls had been given a colour wash. This should get over in all the municipal limits also within the next 24 hours, officials said.
Special check posts have been installed at all the entry points and they would be manned round-the-clock jointly by police and revenue teams.
