Madurai

Policeman succumbs to stab injury

THOOTHUKUDI

A policeman, who was stabbed by a security guard of a park here on Sunday evening when the police constable was in plainclothes, succumbed to his injury on Wednesday even as he was undergoing treatment in Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital.

Police said an argument broke out between MGR Park security guard Selvam, 50, and policeman K. Pugalingam, 48, on Sunday evening when the latter was not on duty. As the argument intensified, Selvam allegedly stabbed Pugalingam in his stomach around 7 p.m. As the assailant left the spot immediately, the victim was lying there till 11.30 p.m. with 3 cm-deep stab injury.

After the passers-by saw the victim and informed the police, Pugalingam was admitted to the hospital. Even as he was undergoing treatment in the hospital, the Thoothukudi south police arrested Selvam for attempting to murder the constable.

As the victim, who joined the police department in 2008, died on Wednesday, the attempt to murder case was altered into a case of murder.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 10, 2020 7:22:49 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/policeman-succumbs-to-stab-injury/article31796801.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY