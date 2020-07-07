Police with ailment told to self-quarantine themselves

Madurai
In order to insulate elderly police officials and personnel and also those with comorbidities against COVID-19 infection, Madurai City Commissioner of Police Prem Anand Sinha has asked them to self-quarantine themselves for two weeks.
The Commissioner had asked each police station and units to identify those aged 57 years and above.
“The Inspectors were asked to identify such people and only those who are healthy among them were advised to report for work and others to quarantine themselves,” Mr. Sinha said.
Similarly, the stations have also been asked to identify police personnel with comorbidities and get a health check-up at the police hospital. Those identified with ailments have been asked to take rest at home.
This move comes after death of three police personnel in Chennai and Virudhunagar reported due to COVID-19 infection.
With no major law and order duty under the lockdown, the city police could afford to give rest to the aged and those who are vulnerable, he added.
Besides, the services of Armed Reserve police are also being used for policing.
Meanwhile, the officials have also been asked to strictly enforce lockdown norms to curtail unnecessary movement of vehicles.
All the police stations were disinfected as a precautionary measure.
Over 160 city police personnel have been infected so far. Among them 60 are still active patients.
