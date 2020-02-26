Police thwart students’ move to start indefinite stir

TIRUNELVELI

The college students’ plan to start indefinite agitation against the Citizenship Amendment Act, National Population Register and National Register of Citizens was thwarted by the police as the strong deployment of the law enforcers discouraged the young protesters from commencing the protest.

Though the college students had announced that they would gather at VOC Stadium in Palayamkottai on Wednesday morning to start indefinite agitation, none of them turned up as they had informed the reporters here on Tuesday night.

Anticipating the protest, the police, after closing the gates at the eastern and western sides of the sports arena, had stationed two police buses near these entry points that in fact discouraged them from coming even closer to the stadium.

Even though the protesters did not come to the ‘venue’, the police personnel deployed there were positioned there till evening.

Around 6 p.m., 44 students from a few colleges here, who parked their bikes near Lourdhunathan Statue on South Bazaar started gathering at the small ground near Government Siddha Medical College. Sensing that the students had shifted their protest venue, the police swiftly moved to the spot with the police vehicles and held talks with the students.

Even as the students, who sat on the ground, were about to start a dharna with the placards, the police continued their talks and pacified them. Consequently, the students left the spot abruptly. While leaving the spot, some of them, who received the phone numbers of the reporters, said they would certainly start the agitation.