March 28, 2024 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - MADURAI

Rohan P. Kanay has been appointed as Police Observer for Madurai Lok Sabha Constituency. According to a press release from Madurai Collector and District Election Officer M.S. Sangeetha, the Police Observer’s camp office was situated at Government Circuit House on Alagarkovil Main Road. Complaints related to the Parliamentary election could be reported to the official at 8925925389, or in person between 10.30 a.m. and 11.30 a.m. on all working days.