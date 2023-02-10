Police inspector in Dindigul district dismissed for sexually harassing woman constable

February 10, 2023 03:14 pm | Updated 03:14 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Dindigul Range) Abhinav Kumar, has issued orders dismissing from service, the Inspector at the Keeranur Police Station, following a sexual harassment complaint against him on Thursday.

According to police, Veera Gandhi, 57, of the 1988 batch was recruited as a Grade II police constable and later was promoted as Inspector in 2010. Upon a complaint lodged by a woman police constable against him for allegedly sexually harassing her, Gandhi was placed under suspension for about a year.

District Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran confirmed that the charges levelled against Gandhi were proven, and hence he was dismissed from service.