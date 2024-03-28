Police constable held for robbing girl at beach

March 28, 2024 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST

THOOTHUKUDI

A constable was arrested for threatening a youth and his girlfriend and robbed her of ₹1 lakh-worth gold ornaments when they were in the beach at night.

Police said an unidentified person videographed a youth and his girlfriend with his mobile phone when they were alone at night in New Harbour Beach 10 days ago and threatened them that he would make the video viral. After showing the video to them, he took ₹1 lakh-worth gold ornaments from the girl and escaped on a bike.

The youth, in a bid to catch the unidentified person, started searching for him along with his friends in the subsequent days and found him at Pearl City Beach. When he alerted the Thoothukudi North police, they rushed to the spot to nab him. However, he managed to escape from the spot.

During investigation, the police found that the bike used for the robbery was a stolen vehicle and identified the suspect as Renis Fernando, a police constable from Poobalarayarpuram under Thoothukudi North police station limits. He had been posted in Manimuthar Police Battalion and had orchestrated the crime when he had come on leave.

A special police team nabbed him on Thursday when he was hiding in Madurai. Further investigations are on.