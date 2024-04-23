Police arrest man for murder in Madurai

April 23, 2024 02:59 pm | Updated 02:59 pm IST - Madurai

A 27-year-old man, Sonai, was murdered in Alwarpuram, early on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

The police said that A. Sathish (34) attacked both Sonai and his friend M. Karthik (27) of Vaigai Vadakarai, at around 1.30 a.m. Both were rushed to the hospital. However, Sonai succumbed to his injuries without responding to treatment.

The police have detained Sathish in this connection. Karthik is undergoing treatment for the injury on his neck.

The police said that Sathish was involved in a relationship relationship with Karthik’s wife. Karthik and his friend Sonai, had questioned Sathish about this, leading to a dispute that resulted in the murder.

The Mathichiyam police have registered a case and are investigating.