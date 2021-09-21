Family of four consumes poison

A family of four - A. Kumar, 36, his wife Devi, 33, and two children Gurudarshini, 9, and Devadarshini, 1, - was found dead on Tuesday.

The police said the victims raised an alarm around 2 a.m. in their house at Melur Duraisamypuram near Seithur. Neighbours woke up and found that all the four had consumed poison on Monday night. They were rushed to Rajapalayam Government Hospital from where they were referred to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital.

The police said Kumar who was involved in garment business in Kerala had taken a house on lease for ₹ 10 lakh. When he wound up the business, the landlord returned ₹4 lakh but did not give him the remaining amount. The couple who had returned home last week were dejected over the issue and took the extreme step after administering poison to their daughters. The police are investigating.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.