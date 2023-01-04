PMK questions rationale behind Governor not granting assent for Bill to ban online games 

January 04, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST

Pattali Makkal Katchi leader Anbumani Ramadoss on Wednesday wondered why Tamil Nadu Governor R. N. Ravi who promulgated an ordinance banning online gambling was not granting assent for the Bill passed for the same purpose in the Assembly.

Addressing journalists in Madurai, he said the Governor is neither giving his assent nor revealing the reason for not doing so.

Claiming 100 persons have lost their lives due to addiction to online games, the MP said that ten persons have died in the last two months ever since the bill was passed by the Assembly and kept pending by the Governor.

“In a way, the Governor not acting on the bill is also a reason for these 10 deaths.,” he claimed, adding “At least he should return the bill.”

Stating that Tamil Nadu Government should also show interest on this issue and not stop just blaming the Governor on the issue, Dr. Anbumani contended the Government can still enforce the ban using Article 162 of the Constitution of India.

“The one day turn over of the online gaming companies is ₹200 crore,” according to him.

On the death of woman who had been to a yoga centre in Coimbatore, Dr. Anbumani said the police should make a thorough probe.

The PMK would decide on an alliance six months before the next Parliamentary election, he said.

He charged the DMK has failed to fulfill its poll promises, including restoration of old pension scheme for the State Government employees, and distribution of ₹1000 monthly assistance to women.

“The State Government says that it cannot run the Government without the revenue generated through TASMAC. Is this the Dravidian model of governance?” he asked.